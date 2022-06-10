KeyCorp Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $100.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.89.

COUP stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.02% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $108,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 20.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 65.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 34.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

