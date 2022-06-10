Keyera (TSE:KEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.54

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.54 and traded as high as C$35.48. Keyera shares last traded at C$35.07, with a volume of 619,498 shares traded.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.69%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

