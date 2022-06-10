King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,735,000 after buying an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,552,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.