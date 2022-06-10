King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $76,540,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $33,885,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

KR opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,424 shares of company stock worth $19,654,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

