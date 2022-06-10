King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,421 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

