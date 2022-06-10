King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $1.39 Million in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,599,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,714 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,914,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,747,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 417,471 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,308.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSC. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

