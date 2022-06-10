King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

