King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Graham worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 16.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Graham by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 120,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 8.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

GHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

GHM stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Graham Co. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

