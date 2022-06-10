King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter.

SHY opened at $82.90 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

