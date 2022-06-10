King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,110 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,489,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,330,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 773.8% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 539,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,174,000 after purchasing an additional 477,996 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $92.37 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.03 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.35.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

