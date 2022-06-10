King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 156 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 13.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Garmin by 17.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN opened at $101.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $96.79 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.10.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

