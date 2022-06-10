Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $247,693.22 and approximately $61,518.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00334765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 219.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00434423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

