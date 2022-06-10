Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ KC opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $37.39.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 249,751 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 126.5% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 105,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 609,961 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 135.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Kingsoft Cloud (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.