Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given New €100.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €115.00 ($123.66) to €100.00 ($107.53) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KGSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €103.00 ($110.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Kingspan Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €70.00 ($75.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC raised Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($100.00) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Shares of KGSPY traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.49. 14,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.48.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

