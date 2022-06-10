KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 16317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Specifically, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 409.61, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

