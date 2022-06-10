KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Stock Price Up 9.8%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.10 million. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.03%.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

