Kobocoin (KOBO) Market Capitalization Hits $158,884.98

Kobocoin (KOBO) traded down 52% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. Kobocoin has a total market cap of $158,884.98 and $108.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kobocoin has traded 51.8% lower against the dollar. One Kobocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,181.30 or 0.99898788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00028141 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00185134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00081070 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00109878 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00177129 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000186 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Kobocoin Coin Profile

Kobocoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kobocoin is kobocoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobocoin is a digital currency and payment system similar to Bitcoin, with an African heritage. All nodes verify transactions in a public distributed ledger calledthe blockchain. The ledger uses its own unit of account, also called KoboCoin(s). KOBO can be sent to anyone in the world for small fees and almost instantly and can also be used for Micropayments. “

