Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Downgraded by SEB Equities to Hold

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kojamo Oyj from €24.25 ($26.08) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of KOJAF stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

