Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Achieves $30.29 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $30.29 million and $504,935.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00298998 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00072674 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00061504 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,187,170 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.