Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.72

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.72 and last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 14872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

