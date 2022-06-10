Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.40.

KR stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 348,424 shares of company stock worth $19,654,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 406.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

