Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.81

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.81 and last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 17707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.3138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

