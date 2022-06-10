Kyber Network Crystal v2 Price Tops $1.79 on Exchanges (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00006133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $318.53 million and $29.44 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,211.20 or 0.99998177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

