Kylin (KYL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $373,262.00

Kylin (KYL) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Kylin has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $373,262.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,460.28 or 0.99817357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002069 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

KYL is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

