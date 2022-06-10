Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.22 Million

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) will report sales of $13.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.62 million and the highest is $17.50 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $18.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.62 million to $113.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KYMR. B. Riley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KYMR traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 591,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,521. The stock has a market cap of $770.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.