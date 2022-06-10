Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.22 Million

Brokerages predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.62 million and the highest is $17.50 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $18.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.62 million to $113.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KYMR. B. Riley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KYMR traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 591,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,521. The stock has a market cap of $770.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

