Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $69,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.45.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $18.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,224. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $442.53 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $487.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

