Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $116.85

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $116.85 and last traded at $120.54, with a volume of 97507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

