Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41. 1,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $950.00.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.