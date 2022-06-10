LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,564.00

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and $12,564.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00336775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00436885 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 229% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

