Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Capitalization Tops $257,694.99

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $257,694.99 and $23,990.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00317826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 178.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028560 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00434481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

