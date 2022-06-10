Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 32,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.
About Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)
