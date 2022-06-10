Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 32,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

About Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy brand.

