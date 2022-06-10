Lethean (LTHN) Market Cap Reaches $223,182.13

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $223,182.13 and approximately $117.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,092.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,686.36 or 0.05796532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00198554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00580109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.81 or 0.00604301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00069333 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004149 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.