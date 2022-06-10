Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $119,552.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,523 shares of company stock worth $3,666,718 in the last three months. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

