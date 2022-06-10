Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.76

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 643570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.07 million, a P/E ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71.

Get Liberty Tax alerts:

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.