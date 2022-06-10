Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $980.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 980 ($12.28) and last traded at GBX 991 ($12.42), with a volume of 208385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,042 ($13.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of £644.48 million and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,141.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,516.18.

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 468 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,162 ($14.56) per share, with a total value of £5,438.16 ($6,814.74). Also, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 1,544 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,295 ($16.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,994.80 ($25,056.14). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,438 shares of company stock valued at $55,575,796.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

