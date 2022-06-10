Lisk Reaches Market Cap of $157.12 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00004190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $157.12 million and $4.31 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00024263 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012623 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

