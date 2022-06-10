Living Cell Technologies Limited (ASX:LCT) Insider Buys A$70,000.00 in Stock

Living Cell Technologies Limited (ASX:LCT – Get Rating) insider Robert Willcocks bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,000.00 ($50,359.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 11.80.
About Living Cell Technologies (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for Living Cell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Living Cell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.