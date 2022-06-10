Lossless (LSS) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Lossless (LSS) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $472,303.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.95 or 0.00318189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 202.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028180 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00434788 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

