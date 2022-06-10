LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of LPL Financial worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 136.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $224,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 160.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 410.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

Shares of LPLA opened at $195.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.73.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,342. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

