Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $435.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $450.00 to $435.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $424.26.

LULU stock opened at $302.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after buying an additional 819,974 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $144,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

