Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Shares Gap Down to $17.59

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $16.80. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 4,313 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVLU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.18.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 227,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.