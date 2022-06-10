Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $125.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LITE. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.14.

Shares of LITE opened at $84.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $77.32 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,638,000 after purchasing an additional 391,641 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lumentum by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,383,000 after purchasing an additional 193,774 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after purchasing an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

