LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. LumiraDx has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LumiraDx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,100,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in LumiraDx by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,566,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 651,457 shares in the last quarter. Account Management LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,648,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

