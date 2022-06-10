Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,589,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 28.2% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,782. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.66 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

