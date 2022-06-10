Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MJDLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS MJDLF opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $10.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

