Maple Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

VIG opened at $149.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.68 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

