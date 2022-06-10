Maple Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 26,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 59,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM opened at $137.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

