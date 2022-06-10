Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $339.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.19.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

