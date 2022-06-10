Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $455,000 Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after purchasing an additional 336,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,738,000 after acquiring an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,260,000 after acquiring an additional 344,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,242,000 after acquiring an additional 284,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $158.02 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.51 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.20 and a 200-day moving average of $183.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.63.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

