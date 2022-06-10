Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 280 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.67.

NYSE PNC opened at $163.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.35 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.